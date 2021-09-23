A fun season despite smoky challenges for Fauquier Golf Club ladies league

The club held their wind up on Sept. 8

The Fauquier Golf Club ladies league held their wind up event on Sept. 8. (Contributed)

Suzanne Story-Fauquier Ladies Golf League

The Fauquier Ladies Golf League wrapped up for the 2021 season.

Where did the summer go?

The season was hot, smoky, beautiful, cool and everything in between, including a wildfire that led to the evacuation of Fauquier.

Despite these challenges, the league had excellent participation and was a lot of fun.

Did you ever drive a marshmallow up the fairway for a prize? We did.

Every week brought a new and hilarious trick shot on one of the holes. Try putting on one foot, like a flamingo.

There were draw bags each week labeled with, “woody woodpecker”(for hitting a tree) “Drove the green on No. 8”,” In the water”, “In the ditch”…well you get the idea.

Every time one of these shots occurred, the golfer’s name went into a draw bag, with prizes to be drawn at the wind up on Sept. 7.

The terrific organizer, Trudy Schaeffer with her helper, Liz Gillis kept it fun and friendly. We changed the teams up every week to encourage friendship among golfers.

The wind up was a success, with 17 ladies participating in a Best Ball tournament. There were a lot of great shots out there and win or lose, everyone had fun.

We had a delicious pot luck lunch to follow and as usual, it was the best restaurant in town.

Boy, those gals can cook!

We would like to acknowledge and thank the very generous businesses for donating amazing prizes for our season’s ending.

Everyone received a prize for something.

These are the great sponsors that we would like to thank: Burton City Cidery, Columbia Basin Trust, Vivian Berry, Fauquier and Area Golf Club, Green Kitchen, Linda Henke, Home Hardware, Hoss and Jill’s Bistro, JC Pest control, Jennifer’s Chocolates, Nail Emporium, The Lodge, Save on Foods, Bad Cat Woodwork and Robin’s Nest.

The Fauquier Ladies Golf is a non-competitive social league, created for fun and the enjoyment of golf. All skill levels are welcome.

We’re already looking forward to next year, but there’s still a lot of time to play golf this year! Come on down to Fauquier and play a round by the lake. You’ll be glad you did.

