Erin Haluschak and Philip Wolf. (Black Press Media photo)

PODCAST: What does the NFL future look like for Russell Wilson, Aaron Rodgers?

NFL REPORT: Black Press insiders Haluschak, Wolf discuss high-end QBs

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts. More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and Vancouver Island Daily/PQB News editor Philip Wolf share their thoughts as the NFL season heads into its stretch run.

Discussion includes the Seattle Seahawks and their quest to win the NFC West title, ex-Seattle QB Russell Wilson’s lacklustre performance in Denver, the future for Aaron Rodgers and more.

RELATED: NHL PODCAST: How long will Bruce Boudreau remain head coach of the Vancouver Canucks?

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact philip.wolf@blackpress.ca or erin.haluschak@comoxvalleyrecord.com.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Previous story
PODCAST: Poilievre talks pipelines, LNG and more in one-on-one interview with Black Press Media

Just Posted

Adult zebra and quagga mussels are approximately 3 cm in length. Photo courtesy of Columbia Shuswap Invasive Species Society
West Kootenay waterbodies remain free of invasive mussels

Black Press Media file image
Heavy snowfall alert for Kootenay Lake

An emergency exercise took place at the West Kootenay Regional Airport on Nov. 23. Photo: Betsy Kline
Mock bombing exercise prompts fast response at Castlegar airport

The C Prosecution Service announced no charges in Grand Forks RCMP non-fatal shooting last week.
No charges in Grand Forks RCMP non-fatal shooting in 2018 incident