Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

Canadian singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich, left, and daughter Julia Graff. (Submitted photo)

PODCAST: Legendary singer-songwriter Shari Ulrich shares music memories

Today in B.C.: Juno Award winner happy to be back on the road

You will find Today in BC podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart and Google podcasts.

Shari Ulrich plays everything with strings and sings like a bird, and has a knack for a attracting great musical partners, Barney Bentall and Tom Taylor just to name a few. She talks about finding her son Mike McGee and more, joining Host Peter McCully in studio.

(By the Grace of Goodbye – Ulrich)

If you have suggestions or comments, send a voice message to podcast@blackpress.ca you may be part of our audio podcast mailbag segment.

LISTEN: Longtime Spirit of the West drummer turned author Vince Ditrich

LISTEN: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter 

MusicPodcasts

Previous story
PODCAST: Just sit right back and you’ll hear a tale – of the iconic SS Minnow

Just Posted

Lee Page started the campaign at Kurtis’ No Frills in honour of his wife Kim, saying, “One small act of kindness can change the world when it’s multiplied by many.” After Lee passed away in July 2020, store owner Kurtis MacGillivray and his staff committed to carrying on the annual fundraiser for cancer care at the hospital in Trail. Photo: Trail Times
Fundraiser for Kootenay Boundary cancer patients now underway

Volunteers tend to the gardens at College of the Rockies. (Submitted by Creston Community Seed Bank Society)
Plants for the future: Creston seed bank aims to enhance food security

Amanda Asay prepares to throw the ball in an undated handout photo. Asay, a longtime national team member, died of injuries sustained in a skiing accident in Nelson. Photo: Baseball Canada
Toronto Blue Jays to host Nelson clinic in Amanda Asay’s memory

Doukhobor leader J.J. Verigin spoke to the crowd at the Mir Centre for Peace on March 6. Photo: Jennifer Small
Mir Centre hosts gathering for those shaken by Ukrainian conflict