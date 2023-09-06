(Black Press photo)

(Black Press photo)

PODCAST: Black Press football insiders preview 2023 NFL season

NFL REPORT: Haluschak, Wolf talk Seahawks, make Super Bowl choices

You will find Today in B.C. podcasts on iTunes, Spotify, Amazon, iHeart, YouTube and Google podcasts.

More NFL Report podcasts can be found here.

Black Press NFL expert Erin Haluschak and PQB News/VI Free Daily editor Philip Wolf take a look at the 2023 NFL season.

Discussion includes a look at the playoff prospects for the Seattle Seahawks, how Aaron Rogers will fare in New York, the chances former B.C. Lions star Nathan Rourke has of seeing some NFL game action and much more.

SHARE YOUR THOUGHTS: Contact Erin Haluschak or Philip Wolf.

Breaking NewsNFLPodcastsSeattle Seahawks

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
PODCAST: One-on-one with B.C. blues legend David Gogo
Next story
PODCAST: Team prepares to salvage gold from sunken SS Pacific

Just Posted

Three experienced city staff employees have departed, and a third is leaving at month end. “75 years of collective experience has walked out the door,” says Sandy Santori, a former 21-year Trail politician. Photo: Sheri Regnier
Former Trail mayor: ‘Our city has reached an all-time low’

Photo: Trail Times
18 cases in COVID outbreak at Trail hospital

The 2022 Bears and Toads Nature Walk with WildSafeBC and Valhalla Wilderness Society. (WildSafe BC)
BC Goes Wild events to take place in Arrow Lakes region

A jury in a coroner’s inquest into the police killing of a B.C. man eight years ago says the province and the RCMP should speed up the introduction of police body cameras. An RCMP officer wears a body camera in Bible Hill, N.S. on Sunday, April 18, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan
Body cams, dash cams priority for jury in Waylon Edey inquest