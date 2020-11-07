(Pixabay photo)

LETTER: Joint replacement wait times in B.C.

Arthritis society's call for government to make reducing wait times a priority

One in five British Columbians live with arthritis. It is the leading cause of joint replacement, including over 99 per cent of knee replacements and over 80 per cent of hip replacements.

At the best of times, living for months or years with limited mobility and pain is devastating, both physically and mentally. And delaying and waiting for surgery can lead to additional health challenges, adding costs to the health care system.

While COVID-19 continues to challenge our health care system and governments must address this, it is also important that we move forward in reducing wait times for joint replacement surgeries.

I support the arthritis society’s call for the next government to make reducing wait times a priority so that British Columbians can get back the life they deserve.

Jeannette Mergens

