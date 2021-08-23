Join us in celebrating the lives of Raymond Struck & Ralph Struck ~
Saturday, September 18 2021
1 pm – 4 pm
Refreshments Will Be Provided
Nakusp Seniors Hall, 210, 8 Ave Nw – Nakusp, BC
Please RSVP due to Covid restrictions
1-403-627-8900
wrusynyk@gmail.com
