Happy Anniversary J.D. ~

John Drebet was born at Summit Lake CPR Section House to William and Annie Drebet, on March 22, 1926.

Dad was CPR Section Foreman from 1925 to 1930.

Parents purchased Rushton Ranch in Brouse so John could go to school across the road.

Sister Sophie was born on April 13, 1938, and died on May 21, 2005; William died on April 25, 1981, at 87 years old; Annie was born on August 11, 1902, and died on March 6, 1995, at 94 years old.

John died on October 16, 2022, at 97 years old. Born the same year as Queen Elizabeth. Always said he would outlive the Queen and he did by a few months. He passed at home with the family by his side.

He had 2 children Guy born August 22, 1953, and Delores born August 25, 1955.

John married on June 27, 1953. Partners for 69 years and 4 months and married Dorothy Johnson of Burton.

Survived by 2 children, 6 grandchildren & 7 great-grandchildren.

MEMBER OF LEGION #20 FOR 70 years.

Work was road building, heavy equipment operator, tree faller, construction, and forestry foreman.

We were together as partners for 69 yrs. On June 27, 2023 would be 70 years.

You were a wonderful partner, friend… person all around.

We raised two children. Family expanded to 6 grandchildren and now to 4 great grandchildren. All of them doing well in life.

Miss you very much. Enjoyed camping, hunting, fishing & all the friends through the years. All the family & extended family too.

Thinking of you on this our 70th year as partners.

Love from your

wife Dorothy

P.S. You are here in spirit.

Obituary