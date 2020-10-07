Eric McConnell Day

1931-2020 ~ An English geologist who spent most of his life preserving the wilderness for future generations passed away in Nakusp, BC.
Eric will be cremated and his ashes will be scattered in the Valhalla wilderness.Obituary

Your condolences will be approved within one business day. You will need a valid Facebook account. Please email us if you have any questions.
Go Back To Obituaries