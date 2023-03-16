TREE FARM LICENCE 23 – Management Plan #11

Notice is hereby given under section 6(1) of the Tree Farm Licence Management Plan Regulation, that Interfor Corporation is seeking public review and comment on draft Management Plan #11 for Tree Farm Licence 23 (TFL 23).

TFL 23 consists of approximately 387,609 hectares of crown land, located adjacent to the Arrow Lakes and near the Village of Nakusp and City of Castlegar in the West Kootenay region of BC.

The Management Plan provides a general description and a brief history of the TFL, a list of publicly available planning documents that guide Interfor’s operations on the TFL, and an accepted Timber Supply Analysis. This Timber Supply Analysis provides information to assist the Chief Forester of BC in determining the Allowable Annual Cut on TFL 23.

You are invited to view and comment on the draft Management Plan #11 from March 15, 2023 through to May 15, 2023. All documents and maps will be available for download from the following website: http://webftp.forsite.ca, Username: interforR, Password : Referrals1

Printed documents and maps will also be made available by mail or pickup at the Interfor offices in Castlegar, BC, Nakusp, BC or by e-mail if requested. Viewing appointments must be arranged by contacting Debbie Bhattacharya at the

phone number or e-mail below.

Comments will be accepted in writing until 4:00 pm May 15, 2023, and will be presented to the Chief Forester prior to determination of the Allowable Annual Cut.

For further information please contact

Debbie Bhattacharya, RPF

250-442-7348

debbie.bhattacharya@interfor.com

Interfor Corporation, Grand Forks Division, PO Box 39, 570 68th Ave., Grand Forks, BC V0H 1H0