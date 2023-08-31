MINES ACT

NOTICE OF APPLICATION TO PERMIT THE MINE PLAN AND RECLAMATION PROGRAM FOR THE CBC East Mosquito Gravel Pit (Mines File # 14675-20-0500619)

Take notice that Eric Waterfield of Crescent Bay Construction Ltd. has filed with the Chief Permitting Officer, pursuant to Part 10.2.1 of the Health and Safety Reclamation Code for Mines in British Columbia, a proposed mine plan together with a program for the protection and reclamation of the land and water courses related to the proposed Sand and Gravel Quarry (an existing quarry with permitting being updated), located at 7.2 km of East Mosquito Road, approx. 7 km north west of Arrow Park ferry, Mine Number 0500619. UTM coordinates are 5556200m N 432000m W, Zone 11.

A copy of the permit application, including supporting documentation, is available for public viewing at: True North Forestry Consulting Ltd, 119 Broadway St. Nakusp, BC V0G 1R0 office (250) 265-3656.

Any person affected by or interested in this program has 30 days from the date of publication to make written representation to the Chief Permitting Officer of Mines, Ministry of Energy, Mines & Low Carbon Innovation, Southeast Region at Suite 202,100 Cranbrook St. N., Cranbrook, BC V1C 3P9 or by email MMD-Cranbrook@gov.bc.ca.

Please note that the Chief Permitting Officer does not have a mandate to consider the merits of the proposed mine from a zoning or a land use planning perspective.