Land Act

September 06, 2023

Land Act: Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Land Act:

Notice of Application for a Disposition of Crown Land

Take notice that We, Mt. Ingersoll Community Association, from Vernon, BC, have applied to the British Columbia Ministry of Forests (FOR), Kootenay Boundary Region, for a Licence of Occupation for roadway use situated on Provincial Crown Land located in the vicinity of Bellview, BC.

FOR invites comments on this application, the Lands File is 4406403. Written comments concerning this application should be directed to Sr. Authorization Specialist, FOR, Kootenay Boundary Region, at 1902 Theatre Road, Cranbrook, BC V1C 7G1. Comments will be received by FOR up to October 7, 2023. FOR may not be able to consider comments received after this date. Please visit the website at http://comment.nrs.gov.bc.ca/ for more information.

Be advised that any response to this advertisement will be considered part of the public record. Access to these records requires the submission of a Freedom of Information (FOI) request. Visit http://www.gov.bc.ca/freedomofinformation to learn more about FOI submissions.

Map 1
