Yukon’s record snowpack adds potential for flooding during ice breakup

The Yukon provincial flag flies on a flag pole in Ottawa, Monday July 6, 2020. Yukon’s snow survey shows record high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld

Yukon’s snow survey shows record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

The bulletin says eight of 11 basins have the highest snowpack ever recorded, while the remaining three have above-average snow.

The Yukon government bulletin says record snow in watersheds increases the potential for flooding during river ice breakup and spring snowmelt.

While snowpack is one risk factor for flooding in spring, the bulletin says timing of snowmelt and rain events is also an important factor in flooding.

It says the April survey usually represents the peak snow levels in most of the territory.

The territory conducts snow surveys in March, April and May to help it forecast water levels and flow conditions across Yukon.

—The Canadian Press

