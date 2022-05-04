Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Lowell Glacier in Kluane National Park, Yukon on Friday, Aug. 26, 2011. The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Yukon hydrologist concerned about flood risk after cold April, record snowpacks

Rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise

The senior hydrologist with Yukon’s Department of Environment says there is a concern for flooding with record-high snowpacks in many of the basins the territory monitors.

Holly Goulding says spring weather is critical to predicting the flood risk.

She says the best-case scenario is a gradual snowmelt, because rapid warming and significant rain would cause water levels in rivers to rise.

Goulding says cold temperatures in early and mid-April resulted in delayed snowmelt and the flood potential is “actively evolving.”

She says the period from mid-May to the end of June will be critical, and the territory will be watching water levels and flow closely so they are prepared to respond if flooding occurs.

The Yukon government says it is working with communities that may be impacted to prepare them for possible flooding.

—The Canadian Press

RELATED: 100-year flood level on Yukon River prompts warning to village of Carmacks

B.C. Floods 2021Yukon

We are experiencing technical difficulties with our commenting platform and hope to be up and running again soon. In the meantime, you can still send us your thoughts on Facebook or Twitter, or submit a letter to the editor.
Previous story
UN: Obesity levels in Europe at ‘epidemic proportions’
Next story
On a beach in the Amazon, a Nelson man is helping restore the rainforest

Just Posted

Nelson’s Thor Smestad (third from the left) is seen here at a tree planting ceremony April 18 at a school in the Brazilian community of Alter do Chão. Smestad and his partners have been working with the Indigenous Borari to replant trees at a local tourism destination. Smestad is joined here by (L-R) the local Chief Neca Borari, his tree-planting partner Diêgo Figueiredo de Siqueira Simplício, three students and two professors. Photo: Submitted
On a beach in the Amazon, a Nelson man is helping restore the rainforest

Gene Lahrkamp of Trail, a fugitive who was wanted for the killing of Abbotsford gangster Jimi Sandhu in Thailand, was killed in a plane crash April 30 in Ontario.
Trail man wanted for killing of gangster in Thailand dies in Ontario plane crash

During a May 18 traffic stop, Salmon Arm RCMP arrested a 25-year-old woman in connection to an abduction file out of Alberta. (File photo)
Police make arrest in Grand Forks bank robbery

Kaslo and Fruitvale will soon offer more child care spaces for families. File photo
New child care spaces coming to Kaslo, Fruitvale