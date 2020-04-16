YRB hosts tribute along streets of Nakusp to show support for essential workers during COVID-19 crisis

Truckers, RCMP and even a snowplow drove through town as part of tribute

Trucks heading toward the hospital as part of the tribute (Photo courtesy of Morgann Black)

Dozens of Nakusp residents watched a Yellowhead Road and Bridge (YRB) tribute along the streets of Nakusp on April 15, which was organized to help show community support for essential workers during the COVID-19 crisis.

Truckers, RCMP and even a snowplow honked their horns at 7 p.m. as they drove down 8th Avenue towards Arrow Lakes Hospital as part of the tribute.

Nakusp residents also banged pots and pans to support essential workers as the vehicles drove by.

On a social media post online, Nakusp also showed their outpourings of support for essential workers.

“Great job guys and gals… this is awesome support for our little town,” said Nakusp resident Jackie Doyle.

“This was just heartwarming… well done all,” said Nakusp resident Marsha Roberts.

In total, 18 people commented on the social media post.

YRB also held similar tributes for health care workers in Creston, Nelson, Kaslo and New Denver on April 15.

Arrow Lakes Hospital operates in Nakusp and helps to provide medical services throughout the Kootenay Boundary region.

