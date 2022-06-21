RCMP Corp. Amadeo Vecchio (left) returns World War documents and medals to Michael Wintermute. The items belonged to his father and grandfather. (Photo Brittany Webster)

RCMP Corp. Amadeo Vecchio (left) returns World War documents and medals to Michael Wintermute. The items belonged to his father and grandfather. (Photo Brittany Webster)

World War discharge certificate and medals come home to owner

Items were stolen from a home in fall 2021 but the theft was not reported to police

Kelowna RCMP has reunited stolen World War 1 documents and World War 2 Canadian medals to their rightful owner.

Corp. Amadeo Vecchio returned the stolen discharge certificate and medals to Michael Wintermute on Jun. 15. The discharge certificate was issued to Corp. John Milliman Wintermute who served in England and France. He was discharged on May 17, 1919. He was Michael’s grandfather. The medals belonged to his father.

On Jan. 7, RCMP located the items in the possession of a Kelowna man who was confirmed not to be the rightful owner. They were stolen from a home in the fall of 2021 but the theft was not reported to police.

Thanks to tips and information received from people across the country, investigators were able to identify Mr. Wintermute and return the items to him.

Read More: Harry the iconic horse stolen from Diamond H Tack in Kelowna

Read More: Morning Start: National Indigenous Peoples Day

@GaryBarnes109
gary.barnes@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

First World WarRCMPSecond World WarSecond World War MedalsVeterans

Previous story
Nature Trust of B.C. protecting nearly 150 acres of rare Gulf Island climate zone

Just Posted

Municipal leaders want to team up to bring high-speed internet connections to Slocan Valley residents. File photo
Villages to form consortium to provide ‘last mile’ fibre-optic connection in Slocan Valley

West Kootenay’s snowpack is 215 per cent of what is normal for this time of the year. Here’s what Gray Creek Pass east of Balfour looked like last week. Photo: Tom Lymbery
Snowpack in West Kootenay backcountry climbs to 215 per cent of normal

Darla Smith, 11, gets her first COVID-19 vaccination at the Vernon Rec Centre recently. Children born in 2009 are eligible to be vaccinated. (Jennifer Smith - Morning Star)
New Interior Health clinics boost COVID-19 vaccination for kids

David Dudeck’s “star of the show,” the Indigo Bunting he spotted near the Trail airport last month. Photo: David Dudeck
How one bird brought a West Kootenay community together on a rainy day