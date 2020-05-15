(The Canadian Press)

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

B.C.’s workplace safety agency released new guidelines Friday as businesses across the province get set to reopen.

WorkSafe BC’s guidelines cover sectors ranging from restaurants to offices, including guidance on how many people should be allowed in a business as well as controlling entry and exit points.

In every industry, the guidelines emphasize having as little contact with customers as possible and ensuring social distance is maintained.

It also advises businesses to follow the protocol on gatherings, limiting events, such as museum tours, and working to establish safe occupancy limits.

It says specific guidelines for sports and recreation as well as child care will be released later.

ALSO READ: Here’s a phase-by-phase look at how B.C. hopes to re-open parts of society

But before reopening, WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers and it must be displayed.

It says employers should work with employees to ensure businesses remain safe.

“The planning process should involve workers for their input to ensure their concerns are heard and addressed,” said Al Johnson, WorkSafe BC’s head of prevention services, in a statement.

The agency says it will continue developing industry-specific guidelines as more businesses across B.C. begin reopening over the coming months.

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry has previously said businesses are under no obligation to reopen on Tuesday, and they should only do so when they are ready.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Interior Health gives go-ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19
Next story
VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Just Posted

Nakusp resident rediscovers passion for kitesurfing on Upper Arrow Lake

It had been almost two years since Adam Balls had kitesurfed previously

Woman killed in two-vehicle collision on Highway 3A

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Looking Road in Thrums

Interior Health gives go-ahead for gyms to reopen on May 19

Gym owners will have to first create a written COVID-19 mitigation plan

No tax increase for Nakusp property owners

Village of Nakusp council adopted its 2020-2024 Financial Plan at meeting on May 11

Morning start: One incredible bike track is located in the Kootenays

Here is your Kootenay morning start for Friday, May 15

COVID-19: B.C. schools to begin part-time class instruction June 1

‘Will allow us to test and gauge as we go,’ John Horgan says

B.C. minister ‘cannot remain silent’ about increasing anti-Asian hate crimes

The Vancouver Police Department says that the number of anti-Asian, hate-related crimes spiked in April

COVID-19: One in five non-profits in B.C. at risk of closing

A new report details how the pandemic has impacted the non-profit sector

B.C. COVID-19 numbers stay low with 15 new cases

Abbotsford hospital has latest acute-care outbreak

WorkSafe BC issues COVID-19 guidelines as businesses ready to reopen

WorkSafe says businesses need to ensure they have a COVID-19 safety plan to protect workers

Man who tortured and killed Vancouver Island teen in 2010 denied full parole

Kruse Wellwood was also denied temporary escorted absences

BC SPCA launches virtual fundraiser Locked-in For Love to support animals in need

The Locked-in For Love: Home Edition fundraiser takes place from May 13 to June 13

VIDEO: Good Samaritans save woman, baby from burning Jeep on B.C. highway

Jeep burst into flames minutes after roll-over crash caused by road rage

COVID-19 emergency wage subsidy benefit to be extended three more months

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau also says that eligibility requirements are also expected to be broadened

Most Read