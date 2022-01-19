The New Hazelton RCMP detachment. (Interior News file photo)

Woman shot, sent to hospital in northern B.C. home invasion: police

An incident early Sunday morning in which shots were fired resulted in non-life-threatening injuries

A New Hazelton woman was injured by a gunshot Sunday (Jan. 16) in an incident police are characterizing as a “home invasion.”

According to an RCMP press release, three suspects, two carrying firearms entered a residence in the 2100 block of 23rd Avenue at around 2 a.m. and attempted to gain entry into a room in the home.

Witnesses said shots were fired resulting in non-life-threatening injuries to an adult woman, the release stated. She was taken to hospital for treatment.

This incident appears to be targeted and we don’t believe there is any further risk to the general public, said Staff Sgt. Darren Durnin, commander of the New Hazelton detachment.

The Mounties have identified possible suspects, they said, and are considering numerous charges.

They are asking members of the public who may have information about the shooting to contact the detachment at 250-842-5244.


