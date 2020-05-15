A woman has died in a two-vehicle collision that occurred in Thrums on Thursday night. File photo

Woman killed in two-vehicle collision on Highway 3A

The crash happened about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at Looking Road in Thrums

A woman in her 30’s is dead following a two-vehicle collision at Lookout Road in Thrums, Thursday night (May 14).

The incident took place about 5:30 p.m. when the woman’s Honda Civic was rear-ended by a white Dodge pickup on Highway 3A.

The woman was driving northbound during the crash.

According to RCMP, the pickup truck driver was not injured and remained at the scene after the crash.

RCMP stated the highway was closed for several hours following the crash while West Kootenay Traffic Services (WKTS), the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service and the BC Coroners’ Service were on scene investigating.

Tarrys Fire Department chief Greg Patterson said his crews helped to detour traffic around the scene.

“Traffic backed up pretty quickly from the accident due to the time of day,” said Patterson.

“We were able to redirect motorists fairly quickly by positioning traffic controllers north of Brilliant Bridge and also at Playmour Junction.”

Motorists were able to take Pass Creek Road to bypass the scene.

Alcohol has been ruled out as a possible factor in the crash, said RCMP.

The driver of the white Dodge pickup driver is cooperating in an ongoing police investigation.

If you witnessed or have dash camera footage of the crash, you’re asked to contact the WKTS in Nelson at 250-354-5180.

The highway has since reopened to traffic.

