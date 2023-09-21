New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance. A police car with flashing lights is shown in Philadelphia on Monday, Jan. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP-Matt Rourke

Woman dead after crash at Lower Mainland parkade entrance

Police say no pedestrians involved in the collision; medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as cause

New Westminster Police are investigating after a woman died in a three-vehicle crash at a residental parkade entrance.

Police say the crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 20) at the entrance to an underground parkade near Quayside Drive. No pedestrians were involved in the collision.

When first responders arrived on scene the driver of one of the vehicles was unresponsive. Police say New Westminster Fire and Rescue Services and BC Emergency Health Services paramedics provided first aid to the woman, but she died at the scene.

New Westminster Police say its major crime unit and the BC Coroners Service is investigating. At this time a medical incident hasn’t been ruled out as a potential cause for the crash.

READ MORE: Licences yanked after transport truck plows into B.C. highway overpass

fatal collisionPolice

Previous story
Parents in B.C. awarded damages based on Korean tradition after son’s death
Next story
Police look to identify body pulled from Fraser River in 2022

Just Posted

Slocan Community Health Centre (pictured) emergency room faced temporary service reductions. This is just one of many rural health centres that are experiencing staffing and other issues. (Black Press File photo)
Slocan Community Health Centre closed Thursday

Debris, which once sat under water, has been unveiled by low water levels. (Photo by Jim Robertson)
High and Dry: Changing water levels on Arrow Lakes

The beach at McDonald Creek Provincial Park has eroded due to fast-changing water levels. (Photo by Josh Piercey)
High and dry at the Arrow Lakes Reservoir

Movement is Medicine, a new trail race, will be held in Nelson on National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, Sept. 30. The organizers include (L-R): Randy Richmond, Alexandra Forsythe, Danica Weager and Jaclyn Dexter. A logo for the event was designed by former Mount Sentinel Secondary student Sage Piller. Photo: Tom Weager
New Nelson trail race to mark National Day for Truth and Reconciliation