RCMP did not commit offense in arrest which seriously injured Lake Country man, finds IIO. (Phil McLachlan/Capital News/Stock)

Woman charge with second-degree-murder in Alberta incident that left B.C. man dead

Tyra Phillips will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19

An woman will be back in court later this week after a weekend assault in Leduc, Alberta left a B.C. man dead.

RCMP, Fire and EMS were called to the scene on Sparrow Drive near Airport Road at around 3 p.m. on Sunday for a report of an aggravated assault.

Upon their arrival, they found a seriously wounded man, identified as 44-year-old Patrick Ford of Port Alberni, who died as a result of his injuries.

A female suspect was arrested at the scene.

Thirty-three-year-old Tyra Phillips of Lac La Biche is charged with second-degree murder, and will appear in Leduc Provincial Court on Aug. 19.

—The Canadian Press

Previous story
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rages across B.C.’s Interior
Next story
501 new COVID-19 cases, 1 new death reported in B.C.

Just Posted

A local doctor says Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is in danger of not having enough space to care for COVID-19 patients. File photo
‘We can’t handle this many cases’: Trail doctor warns hospital ICU could be overrun by COVID-19

The Trozzo Creek fire as seen from Lemon Creek. Photo: Joel Pelletier
UPDATED: Evacuation alert rescinded for Trozzo Creek fire

Spallumcheen on Stepping Stones Crescent in August 2021. That’s directly across Okanagan lake to the OKIB Reservation. (Paul Anderson/Contributed to Black Press Media)
PHOTOS: 825,000 hectares have burned as wildfires rages across B.C.’s Interior

The White Rock Lake wildfire has come down to Westside Road near Vernon, as pictured Monday, Aug. 16. (Contributed)
Some Interior Health long-term care homes proactively relocated due to wildfires