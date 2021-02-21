Woman in jail after entering Castlegar home and stabbing two teens

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

A 29-year-old woman is facing several criminal charges — including aggravated assault and assault with a weapon — after being arrested for stabbing two Castlegar teenagers early Sunday morning.

The RCMP report the teens — both under 16 years of age — are in the hospital.

One is reported to have suffered extensive injuries and remains in serious condition.

Sgt. Monty Taylor, of the Castlegar RCMP, confirmed that Sasha Margaret Prokaski of no fixed address, but recent to Castlegar, is in police custody following an emergency call to a home in the 1000 block of Second Street in Castlegar.

“On Feb. 21 at approximately 1:30 a.m. Castlegar RCMP and emergency services were called to … a report of a distraught female requiring emergency services,” Taylor stated in a Feb. 21 media brief.

“Within minutes, police arrived and were re-directed to Castlegar paramedics who were a short distance away from the initial call, tending to two Castlegar youth, under the age of 16, both suffering from stab wounds.”

The matter is still under investigation, but Taylor says it appears Prokaski “attended” to a nearby private residence and gained entry after leaving the scene on Second Street, where the 911 originated.

Upon entering the nearby residence, Taylor says the female suspect confronted two teenage occupants.

An altercation ensued with both occupants being stabbed by the suspect, one person receiving multiple stab wounds.

“After the attack the suspect fled on foot but was shortly apprehended in the area by police,” Taylor said. “Both victims were transported to hospital by ambulance.”

Taylor says the teenagers and their families are recovering physically and emotionally after this violent ordeal.

Prokaski is currently in police custody after being formally charged with break and enter, aggravated assault, assault with a weapon and two counts of uttering threats.

According to police, the victims and Prokaski were unknown to each other.

At this time, Prokaski is not known to have had a previous affiliation to the residence.

The RCMP is continuing to investigate and will forward a report to the BC Prosecution Service for full charge assessment.

Prokaski’s next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 23 in the Castlegar courthouse.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250.365.7721.

