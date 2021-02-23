A woman, 79, was hit in a crosswalk by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google maps

A woman, 79, was hit in a crosswalk by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google maps

Woman, 79, hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale

The case is under investigation by West K Traffic Services as it happened on a provincial highway

Police are confirming a 79-year old woman was struck by a public transit bus in a Fruitvale crosswalk on Monday, minutes after 11 a.m.

She was transported to Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital with life-threatening injuries and is in critical condition, Cpl. Mike Halskov, BC RCMP media relations officer, confirmed in a Tuesday morning news release.

“No one on the bus was injured and the bus driver is cooperating with the investigation,” Halskov stated. “The cause of the collision remains under investigation, however impairment has been ruled out.”

The collision happened in a Highway 3B crossing, identified as 1945 Main Street in the regional fire rescue report.

BC Transit was made aware of the collision shortly after it happened.

“We’re aware of an incident on the morning of Feb. 22 in Fruitvale, involving a BC Transit bus and pedestrian,” BC Transit told the Trail Times via email. “Our thoughts are with everyone involved in the incident; the pedestrian, the passengers on board and our transit operator.”

BC Transit is supporting the police investigation, the organization stated.

“As this is an active investigation, any further requests for information should be directed at the police. Our top priority is safety, and BC Transit will also be undertaking an internal investigation.”

West Kootenay Traffic Services, based in Nelson, has assumed leadership for the investigation as it occurred on a provincial highway. Assisting with the case are the Trail RCMP, the Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service, WorkSafeBC, Commercial Vehicle and Safety Enforcement branch and BC Transit.

Investigators are requesting witnesses who have not yet spoken with police, or anyone with dashboard camera video, to contact West Kootenay Traffic Services at 250.354.5180.

No further information about the woman’s condition is available at this time.

Read more: Local News

Read more: Latest on COVID-19


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC TransitRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

Just Posted

Black Press file photo.
Interior Health: 6 new deaths and 67 new cases of COVID-19 over the weekend

An outbreak has been declared at Kelowna General Hospital

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Castlegar RCMP at 250-365-7721. Photo: Trail Times
Woman charged for allegedly entering Castlegar home and stabbing 2 teens

Castlegar police report the two teenagers are recovering in hospital

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
59 new cases of COVID-19 in Interior Health

The total number of cases in the region is now at 7,131

This bobcat got stuck to the traintrack in below freezing temperatures in Trail, B.C. A quick thinking train conductor freed it with warm water. (Coby Reid/Facebook)
Bobcat frozen to train track near Trail rescued by a train conductor

Below freezing temperatures in B.C. caused the wild cat to get stuck

The Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival is being forced to re-imagine its future. Photo: Louis Bockner
Kaslo Jazz Etc. Festival cancelled for 2021

Ticket holders from the 2020 festival will be offered refunds as festival re-imagines its future

Rob Rondeau, PhD candidate at SFU, is embarking on a mission to find definitive evidence of human migration to the continent. (SFU supplied image)
VIDEO: Marine archaeologist looking for clues of ancient migration in B.C. waters

SFU researcher hoping to find 15,000 year-old archaeological sites underwater

A woman, 79, was hit in a crosswalk by a public transit bus in Fruitvale on Monday, Feb. 22. Image: Google maps
Woman, 79, hit by a public transit bus in Fruitvale

The case is under investigation by West K Traffic Services as it happened on a provincial highway

FILE - This March 29, 2018, file photo shows the Facebook logo on screens at the Nasdaq MarketSite, in New York's Times Square. Facebook said on Tuesday, Feb. 23, 2021, it lift its ban on Australians sharing news after a deal was struck on legislation that would make digital giants pay for journalism.(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Unfriended no more: Facebook to lift Australia news ban

Social media giant strikes deal to pay for journalism in battle with global repercussions

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau meets with US Vice-President Joe Biden on Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Friday, December 9, 2016. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Patrick Doyle
Biden/Trudeau summit to avoid some Canadian priorities?

U.S. summit ‘road map’ focuses on mutual interests, steers clear of Canadian potholes

Kelowna City Hall. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna council advocates for increased provincial social assistance payments

Coun. Loyal Wooldridge tabled the motion, says many people on those payments live below the poverty line

Opening ceremonies for the 1994 Commonwealth Games in Victoria (University of Victoria photo)
Commonwealth, Invictus Games good for B.C. recovery, Horgan says

Commonwealth bid for 2026 proposes Victoria, Richmond venues

BC Ferries carried 2.9 million passengers and 1.6 million vehicles during the final three months of 2020, a decrease of 39.6 per cent and 22.3 per cent compared to the same period in 2019. (Black Press Media file photo)
BC Ferries’ passenger count down 42 per cent as red ink dots third quarter report

Losses would have been worse without federal-provincial funding

Victoria resident Ian Taylor has created a livestream of a mother hummingbird and her two chicks in hopes that it brings people a bit of joy. (Courtesy of Ian Taylor)
Victoria man creates livestream of hummingbird chicks to spread a bit of joy

Livestream will continue until the chicks fly away in March

Victoria Coun. Sharmarke Dubow faced said the racism he faced after his holiday travels are a reminder that anti-Black racism exists in our community. (Photo by Quinton Gordon)
Victoria councillor faces racism after holiday travel

Sharmarke Dubow’s career focuses on marginalized communities

Most Read