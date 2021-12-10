Environment Canada is warning drivers of a winter storm set to hit the West Kootenay on Friday evening. File photo

Winter storm to pass over West Kootenay

Environment Canada has issued a travel warning

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for the Kootenay Lake region.

A storm is expected to bring 20-to-30 centimetres of snow and

winds of 50-to-70 km/h to Highway 3 from the Paulson Summit to the Kootenay Pass starting Friday evening through Saturday.

“Consider postponing non-essential travel until conditions improve,” Environment Canada said in a statement.

“Rapidly accumulating snow could make travel difficult over some locations. Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.”

Winter storm to pass over West Kootenay
