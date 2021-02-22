Winter storm heading for Revelstoke

Environment Canada is calling for rain in Revelstoke today. (Unsplash image - Gabriele Diwald)

It might be time to dust off the umbrella.

A frontal system laden with subtropical moisture is expected to hit the Revelstoke region today (Feb. 22), according to Environment Canada.

The agency said the storm will stretch from Eagle Pass to Rogers Pass along Highway 1. Freezing levels will hover around 1,200 metres (Revelstoke is at 480 metres) and up to 15 mm is expected by Tuesday. At higher elevations, 35 cm of snow is forecasted.

Driving conditions are expected to be hazardous and visibility may be suddenly reduced at times due to weather. DriveBC advises caution.

Due to the new snow, mild temperatures and strong wind, avalanche conditions in the backcountry are high. Avalanche Canada advises outdoorrecreationalists to avoid avalanche terrain.

