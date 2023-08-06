(BC Wildfire Services)

(BC Wildfire Services)

UPDATE: Wildfire south of Kamloops surpasses 6,000 hectares

Travellers are asked to rethink vacation plans to Lac Le Jeune

Update 2:50 p.m.

New mapping shows the Rossmoore Lake Wildfire is now at 6,245 hectares.

The fire is highly visible to Kamloops and surrounding areas.

A structure protection team is developing a plan for Lac Le Jeune if the fire starts to move rapidly in its direction.

Original

The Rossmoore Lake Wildfire south of Kamloops has surpassed 5,000 hectares.

The wildfire has been burning since July 21 and is only 10 kilometres from the community.

Increased fire behaviour is expected today due to higher temperatures and very dry air according to the BC Wildfire Service.

The fire is only two kilometres from Lac Le Jeune and anyone with travel plans to the area are asked to re-evaluate.

A total of 18 properties remain on evacuation order in the Copper Desert Country and Grasslands areas.

The lightning caused wildfire is estimated at 5,072 hectares.

READ MORE: Hot weather, swirling winds leading to increased wildfire activity outside Kamloops

@thebrittwebster
brittany.webster@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

bc wildfiresKamloops

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
2 properties remain evacuated for fire burning northwest of Lytton
Next story
Arson causes $1 million in damages to CP Rail bridge in Genelle

Just Posted

RCMP are investigating a fire at Genelle. (Vladvictoria/Pixabay.com)
Arson causes $1 million in damages to CP Rail bridge in Genelle

Crews responding to a wildfire just west of Castlegar, Aug. 5, 2023. Photo: Betsy Kline
UPDATE: Crews continue to fight Castlegar wildfire Sunday

The B.C. Legislature in Victoria was designed by architect Frances Rattenbury. Which city was British Columbia’s capital before Victoria was selected? (Don Denton photograph)
QUIZ: How well do you know British Columbia?

RCMP say they arrested a Vancouver man with over $145,000 and 100 grams of drugs at Shambhala Music Festival. File photo
Man arrested with $145K, drugs at Shambhala Music Festival: police