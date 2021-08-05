Wildfire smoke impacts operations at Trail smelter

The oxygen plant at Teck Trail has been shutdown due to thick wildfire smoke

Operations at the Trail smelter’s metallurgical facility have been affected by the heavy smoke from wildfires burning across southwestern British Columbia.

Specifically, Teck is confirming the oxygen plant at Trail has been shut down due to poor ambient air quality, and the usual mitigation measures have not been adequate to deal with conditions.

Further, the plant’s zinc refining operations are running at approximately 70 per cent of normal rates.

Lead refining continues to operate normally; however, the lead smelting operations have been temporarily idled.

Resumption of full production will depend on improvements in air quality.

Regional air quality conditions are being actively monitored and Trail operations has response plans in place to protect employee safety.

