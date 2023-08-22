Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country showing low fire activity

Some evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts on Monday night

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to burn into Tuesday, Aug. 22, remaining at 360 hectares. (Jordy Cunningham/Capital News)

UPDATE 11:40 a.m.

Fire behaviour has greatly improved at the Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country.

It is mostly burning at a rank 1 and 2, which is low fire activity. At the warmer parts of the day, they have experienced ‘intermittent tree candling’, according to BC Wildfires Services.

On Monday, crews used small scale hand ignitions to remove unburnt sections of fuel between containment lines. Today, crews are continuing to a 15 foot extenstion to a 50 foot wetline to wrap around the west side of the blaze. This will help surpress the fire’s edge while crews also take care of hot spots.

Patrols will continue on the east flank of the blaze to watch if hot spots occur.

Structure protection crews are also in the area, monitoring hot spots that could appear close to houses and other structures.

Original

The Clarke Creek wildfire in Lake Country continues to remain out of control Tuesday morning.

Due to heavy smoke in Lake Country, BC Wildfire crews haven’t been able to update the size of the blaze, which remains at an estimated 360 hectares.

On Monday night however, evacuation orders were downgraded to alerts for the following properties:

People who live at these residents can return home but since they are still on alert, they still have to be ready to leave at a moment’s notice. For a map of evacuation orders and alerts visit cordemergency.ca/map.

The Clarke Creek wildfire has been part of the Grouse Complex since Saturday night. It is a Grouse Complex with the Walroy Lake wildfire in Kelowna and the McDougall Creek wildfire in West Kelowna.

Transport Canada and the BC Wildfire Service prohibit the use of drones of any size near a wildfire. The operation of any aircraft not associated with fire suppression activities within a radius of five nautical miles around a fire, including unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs or drones), is illegal. Anyone found interfering with wildfire control efforts may face penalties up to $100,000 and or up to one year in jail.

Black Press Media will keep updated throughout the day.

