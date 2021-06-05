Wildfire burning north of Castlegar near homes

A new wildfire near Mountain Ridge Road north of Castlegar was discovered Friday.

The Mountain Ridge Road fire is considered under control at well under one hectare. Mountain Ridge Road branches off of Pass Creek Road a few kilometres past Raspberry.

The fire is classified by the BC Wildfire Service as person caused.

There are a number of houses up Mountain Ridge Road, and the Mountain Ridge Road Users Cooperative Association has been fighting with the Regional District of Central Kootenay in recent months in order to gain back RDCK fire protection after it was removed due to an uncertified bridge crossing Pass Creek.

However, wildfire suppression falls under the responsibility of the BC Wildfire Service.

Meanwhile, the Sullivan Creek Fire between Castlegar and Trail remains under control at 5.3 hectares. It was discovered May 30.

