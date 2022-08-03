Wildfire burning near Kaslo grows to 1,500 hectares but spread slows

Smoke from the Briggs Creek fire is seen here in the skies above the Kaslo area. Photo: BC Wildfire Service

The spread of a wildfire burning near Kaslo has slowed down after erupting Monday.

The Briggs Creek fire, located approximately 11.5 kilometres west of Kaslo, grew to an estimated 1,500 hectares Tuesday according to the BC Wildfire Service.

In an update Wednesday, the service described it as “a smouldering ground fire with a slow rate of spread” that is expected to have limited growth.

The fire is burning in steep terrain that the service says is preventing the use of heavy equipment, but seven firefighters and one helicopter are being used to monitor it. Their current focus is on keeping the fire contained to the mountain’s south slope along the Keen Creek forest service road.

Fourteen properties on Kaslo Creek South Fork Road meanwhile remain on evacuation alert due to the fire. Those addresses include: 2130, 2138, 2140, 2150, 2160, 2180, 2188, 2194, 2198, 2201, 2209, 2215, 2221 and 2225.

The Briggs Creek fire is the largest in the Southeast Fire District, which includes Kootenays and to an area north of Revelstoke and Golden.

