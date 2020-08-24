Wildfire burning across border with Osoyoos now 27% contained

Fire is reported to be over 18,000 acres and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border

The Palmer Lake wildfire, burning across the border from Osoyoos on Thursday, Aug. 2020. (rumon carter/Twitter)

By Sophie Carrigan Gray, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Osoyoos Times

Fire crews are gaining ground on the Palmer Lake wildfire which is now reported to be 27 percent contained.

Crews continue to battle the blaze discovered Aug. 18, trying to establish a controlled perimeter.

The fire is reported to now be over 18,000 acres in size and located less than 10 kilometres from the Canadian border, according to maps provided by fire officials.

Controlled burns are taking place around the outside of the fire to provide a buffer zone free of flammable materials to stem the spread of the fire. Crews are also using aircrafts to drop fire retardant and ignition to further secure the perimeter, according to fire officials.

“Firefighters made significant progress (Sunday),” said the Northwest Incident Management Team 6 in a written statement. “For the next few days, the focus will shift to mop-up and securing a 300 foot radius around structures in the fire area.”

Over 500 personal continue to work on the fire. Evacuation orders remain in effect for two areas while evacuation alerts are in effect for two other areas near the towns of Oroville and Loomis.

The Town of Osoyoos Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) is continuing to monitor the situation. The EOC is in regular contact with fire officials on both sides of the border to stay on top of the evolving situation.

A virtual public meeting will be held by Washington state fire officials at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, August 25 via the Okanogan County Emergency Management Facebook page to provide an opportunity for questions and short presentation by the incident management team.

A view from the Palmer fire in northern Okanogan county with several active smoke plumes. Could lead to some hazy conditions downwind of the fire this afternoon and evening. #wawx pic.twitter.com/2LFeFiOgS4 — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 22, 2020

