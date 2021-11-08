Whitewater, RED ski resorts to require vaccination for dining, not chair lifts

The resorts won’t be checking for the B.C. Vaccine Card at its lifts

Whitewater Ski Resort in Nelson won’t require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to access its chair lifts. File photo

Whitewater Ski Resort will require proof of COVID-19 vaccination to visit its indoor food services, but not for its chair lifts.

Rebeckah Hornung, indoor operations manager for Whitewater, said the resort determined its policies for the upcoming season by following the provincial health orders. That excludes, for now, checking for the B.C. Vaccine Card at lifts when the Nelson resort tentatively opens Dec. 10.

“The whole approach that we’re continuing to take in the pandemic is to keep health and safety forefront for our staff and our guests. But also, we realize that part of the health and wellness of our community is to get people out skiing and snowboarding.”

Staff will, however, be checking for the card as visitors enter the upstairs area of the day lodge, where the resort has its licensed food and beverage services. That also applies to the Glory lodge, although Hornung said no proof is required for takeout.

Vaccination is also required to use the resort’s shuttle.

“We’re trying our best to navigate these complex waters,” said Hornung.

Chair lift and gondola policy appears to be dividing B.C.’s ski resorts.

Rossland’s RED Mountain, Vernon’s SilverStar and Kelowna’s Big White won’t require the vaccine card for lifts or gondolas.

Last week, Revelstoke Mountain Resort announced all visitors are required to be vaccinated.

Resorts of the Canadian Rockies, which operates Fernie Alpine Resort, Kimberley Alpine Resort and Kicking Horse Mountain Resort in Golden, is also requiring vaccination for its lifts and gondolas.

Grouse Mountain near Vancouver has said all guests must have two doses of vaccines to visit.

At Whistler Blackcomb, vaccination is only required for staff, not guests. But a petition that has over 9,000 signatures wants that changed for visitors who access its gondolas.

Coronavirus