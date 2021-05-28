There is a $100,000 reward for any tip that leads to finding Madison Scott.

There is a $100,000 reward for any tip that leads to finding Madison Scott.

‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

Madison (Maddy) Scott’s mother, Dawn Scott, has many questions about her daughter, who has been missing for a decade.

“Where is she? What the hell happened? Who has her? Why isn’t she here?” Scott says. “I have a recurring image in my head that Maddy is sitting somewhere waiting for us to rescue her and we haven’t found her yet.”

“So please help us find her,” Scott says in a plea to the public.

Maddy went missing on May 28, 2011 at 3:30 a.m. from Hogsback Lake near Vanderhoof, B.C. She was 20 years old at the time.

As per numerous reports, she went down Blackwater Road on the night of May 27, 2011 to attend a party at a Forest Service Campsite on the lake approximately 25 kms south of Vanderhoof.

In a 2019 interview with the Express, Scott said it was a normal regular Friday.

“We had done lunch that day and Maddy went camping and went out to Hogsback and forgot the right tent for the poles, so came back home and went back out there, and everything was normal. It was a normal, regular day.”

Scott said she and Maddy were texting until 11:30 p.m. the night before and were talking about a song.

“She is a wonderful, messy, creative, loving aunt, sister-in-law, and she is missing and that is the message I want to get across — she is missing and we have to find her,” Scott says.

Theresa Philips, one of Maddy’s close friends, says someone knows more than they are sharing about Maddy’s disappearance, and asks that people come forward with information if they have any.

“Someone’s selfish actions have prevented Maddy from being with her family for 10 years. She has missed weddings, she has missed births, deaths. She has missed a third of her life because someone is selfish,” Philips says.

In a news release last year, the RCMP also said they believe someone in the public knows something that led to Maddy’s disappearance.

As the case is still under investigation, anyone with information about her disappearance is encouraged to contact the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222. If someone wishes to be anonymous, information can be sent to CrimeStoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Maddy’s father Eldon Scott says it is difficult for him to believe it’s been 10 years since his daughter disappeared.

“There is not a minute that goes by when she is not a part of what we are,” he says.

This year, due to the ongoing pandemic, the “On the Trail to Find Maddy Poker Ride” is once again being held virtually. Philips and Scott are encouraging people to still go out on public access trails where Maddy went missing on May 28–29, 2011 to think about her, and to keep their eyes open for any clues they may find.

READ MORE: Madison Scott’s mother hosts event to keep search for her missing daughter alive

Participants can use the hashtag #FindMaddy and post pictures on social media while they ATV, walk or ride on the trail.

“Maybe more people will use the hashtag and be able to bring more awareness about Maddy,” Philips says.

Lastly, both Eldon and Dawn want to thank Vanderhoof residents for the generosity and the kindness displayed by their friends and community members.

“One thing that resonates with me is the support we have received over the last 10 years and continue to. It’s amazing the amount of help, support we receive. Whenever we have a fundraiser it has never been an issue. And we are very grateful,” Eldon said.

Aman Parhar
Editor – Vanderhoof Omineca Express, Caledonia Courier

aman.parhar@ominecaexpress.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

missing personnorthernbc

 

Maddy (Madison) Scott at her graduation. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Maddy (Madison) Scott at her graduation. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)

Previous story
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session
Next story
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Just Posted

For more information on the RDCK’s new water restrictions go to www.rdck.ca/water. File photo
Water restrictions in effect for RDCK rural water systems

Restrictions start June 1

A nurse administers a vaccine at the Coast Capri Hotel in Kelowna on April 27. The pop-up clinic was hosted by the First Nations Health Authority. (Aaron Hemens/Capital News)
Interior Health records 68 new cases of COVID-19

Provincial health officials announced 378 new cases throughout B.C.

Air Canada is resuming flights to the West Kootenay Regional Airport. Photo: Betsy Kline
Air Canada to resume Castlegar flights in June

Air Canada will return to the West Kootenay Regional Airport with flights to and from Vancouver

Empress of Ireland survivors Robert Crellin and Florence Barbour are seen in stills from a recently rediscovered 1914 newsreel.
Missing footage of Empress of Ireland hero from Silverton located

A man and girl are depicted on a long-lost newsreel from 1914

COVID-19 cases have dropped to new lows in the West Kootenay. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
Only five new cases of COVID-19 in West Kootenay

The latest report is for the week of May 16 to 22

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry talks about B.C.’s plan to restart the province during a news conference at the legislature in Victoria, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chad Hipolito
B.C. aims for 2nd vaccine shot for all this summer, Dr. Bonnie Henry says

The rollout of second doses will be similar to the first dose, with those at the greatest risk at the top of the list

Children examine aquatic life in Delta’s Burns Bog as part of a day camp in 2018. A return to overnight camps is coming this summer, B.C. public health officials say. (Burns Bog Society/Surrey NowLeader)
Indoor church services, weddings, funerals coming back in B.C.

Overnight summer camps for kids also going ahead this year

The University of British Columbia has launched a 13-week COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students and a select group of people living and working on campus. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Frank Gunn
UBC launches COVID-19 rapid testing clinic for students, others on campus

Test results are ready in about 15 minutes

Zoë Olson, 19, is hugged by her father Joel Olson in her hospital bed. (Special to The News)
B.C. teen develops rare condition after catching COVID

Multi-system inflammatory syndrome, MIS-C, is rare in children, even rarer in adults

Protesters and RCMP officers engage in a stand-off at an old-growth logging blockade near Fairy Creek on Thursday, May 27. (Facebook photo)
6 more arrests, 133 total at Vancouver Island logging protest camps

Big numbers expected this weekend as protesters and logging supporters plan rallies

Rev. Kelly Duncan of Fort Langley’s St. George’s Anglican Church says some online worship will remain – even after COVID – to reach those who can’t come in person. (Matthew Claxton/Langley Advance Times)
Safety, community key as B.C. churches prepare to welcome worshippers

Religious gatherings indoors will start up again soon

Dawn and Eldon Scott at their residence in Vanderhoof, B.C. (Aman Parhar/Omineca Express)
‘What the hell happened?’ Asks mother of missing B.C. woman Madison Scott

The 20-year-old had planned to spend the night camping with a friend 10 years ago, but her friend left during the night

The former Kamloops Indian Residential School is seen in this photo from the Kamloops Heritage Commission.
Remains of 215 children found at former B.C. residential school an ‘unthinkable loss’

Tk’emlups te Secwépemc First Nation is reaching out to communities who had children attend

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on web cam. THE CANADIAN PRESS/ Patrick Doyle
Liberal MP ‘stepping aside’ after urinating while on camera during virtual House session

Liberal MP William Amos has once again been caught unawares on webcam

Most Read