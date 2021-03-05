West Kootenay wildfire projects, arts organizations receive $2.6M in provincial funding

The funds are part of B.C.’s economic recovery plan

Tariq Hussain is a Juno-nominated singer-songwriter who will be presenting an online workshop for Tiny Lights Festival this spring. The festival is among 97 Interior arts organizations to receive financial assistance from the province. Photo: Mary Matheson

The provincial government plans on investing $2.4 million to complete wildfire reduction projects in the Columbia Basin while injecting $2.3 million into the Interior’s arts organizations.

Both initiatives are part of the StrongerBC economic recovery plan.

The wildfire funds will be doled out as grants to applicants of the Columbia Basin Trust.

“Our government’s support of this program will help mitigate wildfire threats and also provide training and employment opportunities,” Forestry Minister Katrine Conroy said in a statement Wednesday.

“Increasing wildfire resiliency in and around our communities is a key part of B.C.’s overall wildfire strategy.”

In the arts, 97 organizations have already received funding, a Friday statement detailed.

Ymir’s Tiny Lights Festival is among the recipients. Executive director Carla Stephenson said the $18,000 in funding will keep her organization afloat.

“This much-needed funding is allowing us to keep the heat on, the internet flowing fast and our internal team light burning bright,” she said. “This allows us the opportunity to continue to support B.C. artists and audiences this year.”

In Nelson, recipients included the Nelson and District Museum, Archives, Art Gallery and Historical Society ($30,000) the Nelson and District Arts Council ($18,000), the Civic Theatre ($18,000), Oxygen Art Centre ($18,000), the Elephant Mountain Literary Festival ($18,000), Kootenay Musical Theatre Society ($18,000), West Kootenay Regional Arts Council ($18,000) and B.C. Touring Council ($18,000).

The Creston Museum ($18,000) and Creston Valley Arts Council ($18,000) also each received funding.

Other recipients included: The Grand Forks Art Gallery ($18,000), Kaslo’s Langham Cultural Society ($18,000), Winlaw’s Slocan Valley Community Arts Council ($18,000), Castlegar’s SQx Dance Company ($18,000) and the Trail and District Arts Council ($18,000).

The Interior arts funding was part of $15.7 million allotted to assist 556 organizations across B.C.

