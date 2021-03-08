West Kootenay vaccine locations announced

Interior Health has released a list of places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College

Selkirk College’s campuses in Nelson and Castlegar are among the locations where West Kootenay residents will be able to receive one of the COVID-19 vaccines.

Interior Health released a list of vaccination sites Saturday. Health authorities across B.C. began scheduling appointments Monday for seniors aged 90 and over, Indigenous peoples aged 65 and over, and Elders.

Seniors aged 85 and over can register for a vaccine on March 15, while those 80 and up can call for an appointment as of March 22. The Interior Health number to book a vaccination is 1-877-740-7747.

For more details on Interior Health’s vaccine rollout, visit https://news.interiorhealth.ca/news/covid-19-vaccines/.

Scroll down for a complete list of every vaccination location in the West Kootenay:

Castlegar

Selkirk College, 301 Frank Beinder Way

Opens March 15, five days per week

Crawford Bay

Crawford Bay School, 16150 Walkley Road

Mobile clinic available March 24, 27, April 3

Creston

Creston Valley Hospital (ED room A), 312 15th Ave. North

Opens March 15, five days per week

Fauquier

Fauquier Community Hall, 117 Oak St.

Mobile clinic available March 18, 19

Grand Forks

Grand Forks Curling Rink, 7230 21 St.

Opens March 15, two days per week

Kaslo

Victorian Community Health Centre, 673 A Ave.

Opens March 16, one day per week

Nakusp

Arrow Lakes Hospital, 97 1 Ave.

Opens March 15, three days per week

Nelson

Selkirk College, 820 Tenth St.

Opens March 15, five days per week

Salmo

Salmo Wellness Centre, 413 Baker Ave.

Open March 23

Trail

Waneta Plaza, 205 8100 Highway 3B

Opens March 15, five days per week

