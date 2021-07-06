West Kootenay transit riders asked to keep wearing masks

BC Transit: Ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers

No matter where you hop on a public transit bus in British Columbia – in the West Kootenay or beyond – keep your face mask on.

BC Transit is asking their ridership to continue wearing masks even though the province eased pandemic restrictions on Canada Day such as stopping mandatory mask use indoors for those fully vaccinated.

“Our ongoing goal is to create a comfortable environment for all customers and drivers. This includes recommending the use of face coverings on buses and at bus stops when the province officially moves to Step 3 (July 1),” BC Transit states.

“The remainder of our safety measures, reviewed by both the Provincial Health Officer and WorkSafe BC, remain in place to ensure a safe environment for our employees, customers and communities while the restart plan rolls out.”

These measures include: enhanced cleaning and sanitization of buses and BC Transit facilities; protective barriers between drivers and customers; encouraging customers to stay home if they are sick; and practicing proper hand hygiene such as washing hands and using hand sanitizer.

