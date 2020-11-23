West Kootenay man, woman face drug charges after traffic stop

Police report that three types of illicit drugs were seized as well as cash and a Taser

Two West Kootenay residents are facing possible drug charges following a traffic stop in West Trail last week.

This case began on Wednesday, Nov. 18 just before 9 p.m. when a local RCMP front line officer pulled over the driver of an older model red Madza on Daniel Street for allegedly driving without headlights on.

The car was found to be occupied by a 48-year-old male driver of Fruitvale and two passengers, a 26-year-old Beasley woman and a Trail man, 31.

During the course of the investigation the officer allegedly spotted drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle, which led to the arrest of the vehicle occupants, according to a Nov. 23 news brief from Trail RCMP Sgt. Mike Wicentowich.

Police are reporting that the officer located three kinds of suspected illicit drugs while searching the car, including 7.6 grams of fentanyl, 18.6 grams of methamphetamine and 2.9 grams of ketamine.

In addition to the suspected street drugs, the officer seized $4,550 in cash and a prohibited Taser device.

The Trail RCMP will be forwarding its full investigative findings to the Public Prosecution Service of Canada for consideration of drug and weapon-related charges.

The Fruitvale man and the Beasley woman each face potential charges.

The 31-year-old Trail man was released unconditionally.



