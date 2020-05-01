Fire and rescue crews performed the rescue operation on March 19. Photo courtesy of Castlegar Search and Rescue

West Kootenay fire and rescue crews help to perform dramatic dog rescue

The dog was stuck along a 40-foot cliff in Syringa Provincial Park for hours on March 19

It’s a happy ending for a dog that got stuck on the edge of a 40-foot cliff at Syringa Provincial Park in Castlegar.

On March 19, the Robson Fire Department received a call to rescue the dog after it had been stranded along the rock face for hours.

After fire crews realized they needed a rope system to retrieve the dog, they requested help from the Castlegar, South Columbia and Rossland search and rescue teams.

READ MORE: Dog, missing for weeks, rescued from cliff near Castlegar

After crews met up at a path above the cliff, search manager Milane Kutcher said it was a collaborative effort to rescue the dog.

“Our crews used a dual-tension rope system to ensure if one of the ropes failed, there was a back-up,” said Kutcher.

“We then had a crew member go down, harness the dog up and pull him back up to where the rest of the crew were.”

The rescue happened in the nick of time, as the sun was setting.

“The owners were extremely ecstatic after it was all done,” said Kutcher.

“While the dog looked a little embarrassed, he was quite excited after being stuck along the cliff for all those hours.”

Kutcher said the rescue also provided a great joint training exercise for all the crews members.

In total, 17 people helped with the rescue operation.

On April 29, the Castlegar Fire Department assisted with a cat rescue after the animal got stuck high up in a tree.

