West Kootenay drivers asked to stop blocking FortisBC access roads

People looking for ways to access shorelines may be putting public safety at risk.

FortisBC operates several dams on the Kootenay River. File photos

As the weather warms up, people looking for ways to access the beautiful shorelines of the West Kootenay may be putting public safety at risk.

FortisBC says an increasing number of people are parking their vehicles on the company’s private roadways and the access roads leading to their facilities. The problem has been especially prevalent at facilities between Castlegar and Nelson such as Corra Linn and Upper Bonnington.

“For the safety of the public and so that we can access our facilities in the event of an emergency, we are asking the public to stay clear of these areas and follow the instructions of all parking signs,” said FortisBC spokesperson Nicole Brown.

Brown says that the biggest concern is people who park in front of barriers that have been set up by the company. Those vehicles can completely restrict access to a facility, which could result in major problems in the case of an emergency.

