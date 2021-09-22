New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control

West Kootenay COVID-19 cases drop again

New cases are slowly sliding in number from summer highs

New COVID-19 cases are in decline across the West Kootenay.

Grand Forks’ local health area led the region with 24 new cases during the week of Sept. 12 to 18, according to data provided by the B.C. Centre for Disease Control.

Creston recorded 19, followed by Trail (17), Nelson (11), Castlegar (six) and four in the Arrow Lakes area that includes Nakusp. There were no new cases in the Kootenay Lake area that includes Crawford Bay.

In Nelson’s area, which includes Salmo and parts of the Slocan Valley, 76 per cent of residents ages 12 and older have now had their first vaccine dose. That number drops, however, to 68 per cent who are fully vaccinated as of Sept. 21.

Only 47 per cent of 12-to-17-year-olds have had two doses, while 60 per cent of people between the ages of 18-to-49 are completely vaccinated. Seventy-eight per cent of residents 50-years-old and older have had two shots of vaccine.

Elsewhere, Trail leads the West Kootenay with 79 per cent of eligible residents vaccinated, followed by Castlegar (72), Grand Forks (69), Arrow Lakes (68), Kootenay Lake (64) and Creston (61).

READ MORE:

B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 759 for Wednesday

Concerns prompt B.C. to return to notifying schools, parents about COVID exposures

Coronavirus

Previous story
B.C. COVID-19 infections keep rising, 759 for Wednesday

Just Posted

New COVID-19 weekly cases continue to slide in the West Kootenay following summer surges. Illustration: BC Centre for Disease Control
West Kootenay COVID-19 cases drop again

Richard Cannings is in the lead to return as NDP MP as the mail-in ballots wait to be counted for the South Okanagan West Kootenay riding. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Cannings ready to get back to work after ‘election we didn’t need’

L-R: Ruth Kohut, director of clinical operations at KBRH, guided Kootenay West MLA Katrine Conroy through the new ambulatory care wing, alongside Cindy Ferguson, KBRH ambulatory care and OR manager. The three are standing in the unit’s new procedure room. Photos: Submitted
New outpatient care unit opens in Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital

Past and present members of the Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary came together Monday for a farewell gathering. The auxiliary is ending after 90 years of service. Photo: Tyler Harper
Kootenay Lake Hospital Auxiliary to disband after 90 years