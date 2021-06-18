Black Press file photo

West Kootenay communities behind provincial COVID-19 vaccination rate

Only Trail is at the provincial average for vaccinations

The latest data from the BCCDC shows that COVID-19 vaccine rates in all but one West Kootenay community are below provincial averages.

As of June 16, about 76 per cent of adults in the province had received at least one dose of vaccine. The City of Trail is the only place in the West Kootenay meeting that mark.

Vaccine rates by local health area:

Creston — 60%

Nelson — 65%

Kootenay Lake — 65%

Grand Forks — 67%

Castlegar — 68%

Arrow Lakes — 68%

Trail — 76%

In the East Kootenay, Kimberly (74%), Golden (79%) and Windermere (79%) are more in line with provincial averages, while Cranbrook (69%) and Fernie (70%) are below.

Across the province, the health areas with the highest rates include Central Coast (93%), Kitimat (84%) and Revelstoke (81%). The lowest rates can be found in Peace River North and South (50%).

Over the next few weeks mobile and drop-in vaccine clinics will be held across the region on top of existing clinics:

Balfour — June 17-19

Castlegar — ongoing

Creston — ongoing

Grand Forks — ongoing

Kaslo — June 28-29

Nakusp — July 7-10

Nelson — ongoing plus health centre on June 23

Salmo — Wednesday

Silverton — June 24-25

Trail — ongoing

Advance appointments are not necessary for mobile and drop-in clinics.

If you prefer to schedule a vaccine appointment call 1-833-838-2323 or go to getvaccinated.gov.bc.ca/s/.

betsy.kline@castlegarnews.com
