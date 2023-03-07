West Kootenay cadets show their marksmanship skills

All cadets from the competition: (Back) Linnea Lawder, Brooklynn Aikman, Shannon Mounsey, Gwen Meyers, Christian Faragher, Justice Ward, , Isabelle Henderson and Claire Lawder; (Front) Ryland Dupuis, Brandon Brook, Ryden Wahl. Photos: Submitted Trail air cadets Isabelle Henderson and Ryden Wahl shooting their air rifle during the marksmanship competition. Nelson Air Cadets: Shannon Mounsey, Gwen Meyers, Brandon Brook, Christian Faragher and Justice Ward. Photo: Submitted Trail air cadets: Linnea Lawder, Brooklynn Aikman, Ryden Wahl, Isabelle Henderson and Claire Lawder . Photo: Submitted

Air cadets from Trail, and sea and air cadets from Nelson competed in the Kootenay cadet marksmanship competition on Saturday, Feb. 25.

The competition for the West Kootenay was held at the Nelson Eagles Hall and the competition for the East Kootenay cadets was held in Cranbrook.

This is the first in-person championship since 2020.

Using a Daisy air rifle, the cadets shot their pellets at four targets in the hopes of getting as close as possible to 400 points.

The top cadet for the day for the Nelson competition was Ryden Wahl from the Trail air cadets.

Ryden scored 362 points of the possible 400.

The top unit from each of the eight zones in British Columbia will have to opportunity to attend the cadet provincial championships to be held Vernon during spring break.

This is just one of activities that cadets can participate in. The sea cadets can also go sailing, and air cadets can go flying in both powered and glider aircraft and learn survival skills.

During the summer, cadets can attend programs locally and at locations across Canada.

The air cadet squadrons in Trail, Castlegar and Nelson, and the Nelson sea cadet corp, always welcome new cadets between the ages of 12 and 18.

To start an application online visit: registration.cadets.gc.ca.

Adults who would like to volunteer with the units are welcome.

Quick facts

The Cadet Program is open to all Canadian youth from the ages of 12 to 18 regardless of income, race, religion, culture or other socio-economic factors.

The program embraces Canada’s multiculturalism and offers young Canadian’s opportunities to interact with youth from other cultures.

During the summer the senior cadets can attend summer training at location across the country and there are local programs for junior cadets.

Selected senior air cadets have the opportunity to earn their glider or private pilot licence and senior sea cadets can earn their CanSail qualifications.

Kootenays