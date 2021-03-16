Well-being projects in Nakusp receive Columbia Basin Trust funds

The Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services received more than $150,000

Two Nakusp organizations are receiving funds from the Columbia Basin Trust to improve quality of life and enhance well-being in the region.

The trust is giving out over $800,000 to 42 projects so that people will be better able to access community resources, build connections and overcome barriers.

“Residents told us that improving social well-being in basin communities continues to be a priority and is dependent on many factors, including having access to supports and resources, overcoming barriers like poverty, and feeling like you’re included in and belong in your community,” said Nicole MacLellan, delivery of benefits manager with Columbia Basin Trust, in a news release. “Each of these projects focuses on addressing social challenges to enhance the lives of people in the basin.”

The Arrow and Slocan Lakes Community Services have received $55,000 to expand their men’s outreach program. With the money they intend to provide a range of anti-violence services for men including outreach, education and counselling.

They also received a $142,000 grant to provide enhanced community navigation support and new training and employment opportunities for people with significant barriers.

Another basin-wide initiative that was funded, was the Caregiver Cafe. Put on by the Caregivers Network for East Kootenay Seniors Society, the online support platform is for vulnerable seniors and their caregivers. The program received $29,000.

