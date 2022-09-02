A swimmer has found a man’s wedding ring in the popular Penticton river channel that sees hundreds of people a day during the summer. (Mike Biden photo)

Wedding ring lost for 17 years returned to B.C. couple in time for 20th anniversary

The ring was recovered by a swimmer in August, 2022

The owners of the wedding band found in the Penticton River Channel will get it back as a 20th anniversary gift.

The band was recovered by a swimmer earlier in August, and a call was put out to re-unite the ring with its owners.

Now, Noel and Stephanie will be able to celebrate their 20th with a gift from the community.

Noel Loves Stephanie: Wedding ring found in Penticton river channel

“The wedding band was lost in the channel 17 years ago and this year will be their 20th anniversary,” said Const. Dayne Lyons, Penticton RCMP Media Liaison.

The RCMP thanked the community for their help and wished the couple a happy 20th anniversary.

