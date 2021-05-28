Water restrictions in effect for RDCK rural water systems

For more information on the RDCK’s new water restrictions go to www.rdck.ca/water. File photo

Starting Tuesday, June 1, stage 1 water conservation measures go into effect for all Regional District of Central Kootenay rural water systems.

The measures include:

• Watering of lawns (including new lawns), gardens, trees, and shrubs may only be done between the hours of 7 p.m. and 10 a.m.

• Watering using drip irrigation, a watering can, and or hand-held hose is permitted at any time.

The measures apply to water systems in Balfour, Burton, Denver Siding, Duhamel Creek, Edgewood, Erickson/Arrow Creek, Fauquier, Grandview Properties, Lister, Lucas Road, McDonald Creek, Riondel, Rosebery Heights, Sanca Park, South Slocan, West Robson, Woodbury Village, Woodland Heights, and Ymir.

For more information go to www.rdck.ca/water.