Water quality advisory still in place in Burton after almost three years

The advisory was issued in 2017 after low amounts of coliform bacteria was found in water

Burton Water System users have been under the advisory for almost three years. Photo: Jim Robertson

The Regional District of Central Kootenay (RDCK) is reminding the public that a water quality advisory remains in effect for Burton Water System users.

RDCK water operations manager Steve Either said the advisory was issued on Jan. 12, 2017 after extremely low samples of coliform bacteria were found in the water.

Higher amounts of coliform can make water more susceptible to fecal contamination, according to the Canadian government.

Either said crews have been chlorinating the water over three weeks every fall and summer to help address the issue.

While the water is safe to drink for most people, at-risk populations have been recommended during the advisory to boil the water when drinking, brushing their teeth and washing fruit and vegetables.

RDCK said at-risk populations include children, the elderly and people with weakened immune systems.

Either admits that there are no plans to upgrade the system and remove the advisory in the foreseeable future.

“There have been tons of processes or options to try and treat the water and it always comes down to budget, community buy-in and Interior Health (IH).”

“In 2017, that’s when all three stakeholders (IH, RDCK and the community) came together and agreed on this permanent advisory with the chlorination twice annually.”

He explained there were a few reasons for why a notice about the advisory was reissued to the public.

“This is our due diligence to make sure that if there was any transfer of sales between properties in the community, the new owners understand how the water system works and what advisories are in place,” said Either.

“It’s also just a reminder for people that have become complacent about it.”

The water system was built in 1966 and there are 56 properties connected to it.

