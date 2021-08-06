Watchdog investigating fatal Sea-Doo crash on Okanagan Lake involving off-duty Mountie

The incident unfolded yesterday near Summerland

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

Man brought to shore in Summerland by private boat on Okanagan Lake. (John Arendt/ Summerland Review)

A man seriously injured in a collision between two personal watercraft on Okanagan Lake has died.

The incident unfolded on Thursday, Aug. 5, at about 11:30 a.m. West Kelowna RCMP received a report of an unconscious man on a Sea-Doo somewhere between West Kelowna and Peachland. However, it appeared the man was actually closer to Summerland.

Officers reached out to private boaters in the area to see if someone could help the man on the Sea-Doo.

According to RCMP, officers were called to a boat launch in Summerland where they met the operator of one of the watercraft, who identified themselves as an off-duty RCMP officer. The operator of the other watercraft was the man who died as a result of the crash.

Due to a Mountie being involved in this incident, the BC Independent Investigations Office has been called in to investigate the off-duty officer’s actions.

READ MORE: ‘We got your back’: Okanagan Indian Band firefighters

@Jen_zee
jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Okanagan

Previous story
Update: Lightning caused fire started near Fruitvale
Next story
Kimberley Rotary Club hosts conversation with Sophie Pierre

Just Posted

Kootenay Boundary
Trail firefighters rush to douse blaze on Casino Road

Air bombers drop fire retardant with precise accuracy to protect a home dangerously close to the Osoyoos wildfire that started up off Highway 3 Monday morning, July 5, 2021. (Sam Tibbitt photo Facebook)
New homeowners living near burning B.C. wildfires face tricky insurance processes

Nelson police say fake precious metals are being sold in the area. File photo
Fake gold being sold in West Kootenay

Police are investigating the cause of a death in Lakeside Park Aug. 5. Photo: File photo
Man found dead in Nelson’s Lakeside Park