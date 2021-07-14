Warning about aggressive coyotes after toddler attacked, bitten, in Stanley Park

Conservation Officer Service says the coyote jumped on the girl but ran off when her father intervened

Signs at the entrance of a park warn of the danger of coyotes in Montreal on Tuesday, July 31, 2018. A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz

A two-year-old girl is recovering from bite wounds after she was attacked by a coyote while walking through Stanley Park, in Vancouver.

The Conservation Officer Service says it happened around 9:30 p.m. Monday as the toddler walked with a group of children and adults near the aquarium.

It says the coyote suddenly jumped on the girl but ran off when her father intervened.

The child was treated in hospital for her injuries.

It’s the latest in a recent series of attacks and conservation officers warn there is a high risk of encountering an aggressive coyote in the park.

Two coyotes have already been euthanized and the Conservation Officer Service says its members will be in Stanley Park for the next several days and the animal involved in the latest attack will be euthanized if it is found.

