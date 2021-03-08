Last week warming temperatures were a concern for Avalanche Canada forecasters, and those trends likely contributed to an avalanche that killed a West Kootenay snowmobiler on Thursday, March 4. Jen Coulter file photo.

Last week warming temperatures were a concern for Avalanche Canada forecasters, and those trends likely contributed to an avalanche that killed a West Kootenay snowmobiler on Thursday, March 4. Jen Coulter file photo.

Warming trend contributed to Kaslo fatality: Avalanche Canada

Concern for persistent layers has reduced since then

Last week’s warming weather trends concerned Avalanche Canada forecasters, causing them to issue a Special Avalanche Warning for south eastern B.C. and into Alberta.

READ MORE: Warming temperatures increase avalanche risk heading into the weekend

These conditions, they say, likely caused the very large avalanche that killed a West Kootenay man snowmobiling near Mount Payne west of Kaslo on Thursday, March 4.

“My understanding is the victim was fairly deeply buried and despite the best efforts of his companions who were able to rescue him relatively quickly he did succumb to being buried there,” Avalanche Canada forecaster James Floyer said.

READ MORE: B.C. father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

Floyer said the details of the incident were that it took place in fairly high elevation up in the alpine on a west aspect and it happened late in the day.

At that time, Avalanche Canada was tracking rising temperatures, Floyer said it appears consistent with the sun activity and rising temperatures and the avalanche was released on a persistent slab buried up to a metre deep.

“So able to trigger a very large avalanche, pretty consistent with the general pattern of warming that we had been expecting and at that time,” Floyer said. “I think the message was to avoid slopes with sunshine, avoid exposure to large avalanche paths.”

Since last weekend the area has entered a general cooling trend, and Floyer said that the concern for those persistent layers has without question reduced. The further east you travel into the dryer areas, the Purcells and then east into the Rockies, Avalanche Canada still has concerns about something getting triggered on a persistent slab layer.

“The time that we are concerned with that is also consistent with this period of warming really,” he said. “The current cycle that we’re in, we’re in more of a diurnal cycle where sunshine during the day is elevating temperatures in the middle of the day and there’s some sunshine around, that looks like it’s going to be a bit of a theme for this week.”

Temperatures are cooling a decent amount over night, which sets up a pattern where avalanche danger rises towards the middle and the end of the day. Floyer recommends that if you are out in the mountains the start of the day might be the better choice, rather than the end of the day when that heat has entered the snowpack.

There is potential for a little snow on Wednesday, but likely not enough to dramatically alter the avalanche danger, though locally windslabs may be a concern.

Towards the weekend, Avalanche Canada is tracking a large storm which looks like it should hit the west coast, and there is a lot of uncertainty about how much precipitation will move inland from that. Their best predictions currently is that these areas will only get light amounts of snow through the weekend, but if that changes they will update the avalanche forecasts on www.avalanche.ca

“I think it’s fair to say that we’re a lot less concerned about the situation now than we were this time last week, but of course it’s super important to always look for the warning signs of instability,” Floyer said.

These signs are shooting cracks in the snow, “woomphs” and signs of other avalanches in that area. If you see those signs, make sure to back off into lower-angle terrain.


paul.rodgers@kimberleybulletin
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Just Posted

Selkirk College’s Tenth St. Campus in Nelson is among the locations where Interior Health will deliver the COVID-19 vaccine within the West Kootenay. Photo: Selkirk College
West Kootenay vaccine locations announced

Interior Health has released a list of places to receive the COVID-19 vaccine

Last week warming temperatures were a concern for Avalanche Canada forecasters, and those trends likely contributed to an avalanche that killed a West Kootenay snowmobiler on Thursday, March 4. Jen Coulter file photo.
Warming trend contributed to Kaslo fatality: Avalanche Canada

Concern for persistent layers has reduced since then

A West Kootenay man died in an avalanche on March 4 while snowmobiling near Mount Payne, which is indicted by the red flag. Illustration: Google Maps
Father of 3 dead after avalanche in West Kootenay

The man was snowmobiling with a group when incident occurred March 4

Const. Allan Young. Photo: Abbotsford Police Department
Manslaughter charge laid in Nelson death of Abbotsford police officer

Allan Young died after an incident in downtown Nelson last summer

Forty-eight vaccination clinics will open across Interior Health beginning March 15. (Canadian Press)
48 COVID-19 vaccine clinics to open across Interior Health

Select groups can book appointments starting Monday

(The Canadian Press)
‘Worse than Sept. 11, SARS and financial crisis combined’: Tourism industry in crisis

Travel services saw the biggest drop in active businesses with 31 per cent fewer firms operating

Rising accident rates and payout costs have contributed to billion-dollar deficits at ICBC. (Comox Valley Record)
B.C. appealing decision keeping ICBC injury cases in court

David Eby vows to ‘clip wings’ of personal injury lawyers

(Black Press Media files)
Hosts charged, attendees facing COVID fines after Vancouver police bust party at condo

Police had previously received 10 complains about that condo

Minister of Families, Children and Social Development Ahmed Hussen takes part in an update on the COVID pandemic during a press conference in Ottawa on Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020. A joint federal and B.C. government housing program announced today aims to help people living in up to 25,000 vulnerable households pay their rent. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Federal, B.C. governments announce $517-million rent aid program to help vulnerable

Benefits for those not eligible for B.C.’s Rental Assistance Program or Shelter Aid for Elderly Renters

(BC SPCA)
Is it safe to give your dog some peanut butter? Not always, BC SPCA warns

Some commercial peanut butter ingredients can be harmful to dogs

Health Minister Adrian Dix, front, B.C. Premier John Horgan and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry arrive for a news conference about the provincial response to the coronavirus, in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, March 6, 2020. Pandemic emergency measures have been in place for almost a year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
B.C. officials plead for patience as 1.7 million COVID-19 calls flood in

Vaccine registration for 90-plus seniors opened Monday

A health-care worker prepares a dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine at a UHN COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Toronto on Thursday, January 7, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette
Vaccine hesitancy decreases in B.C. as mass immunizations set to begin: poll

Two-thirds of British Columbians, and Canadians, would get the vaccine as soon as possible

Software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, has been forced to re-skill during the COVID-19 pandemic after more than six years of unsuccessfully applying for jobs in B.C.’s tech industry. (Submitted photo/Shaimma Yehia)
Why skilled immigrant women continue to be shut out of B.C.’s booming tech sector

Experienced software engineer Shaimma Yehia, 40, hasn’t found a job since she migrated to Canada 6 years ago

Ron Sivorot, business director at Kennametal’s Langford site, the Greater Victoria facility that made a component being used on NASA’s Perseverance rover on Mars. (Jake Romphf, Black Press Media)
NASA’s Perseverance Mars rover digging in with B.C.-made part

Kennametal’s Langford plant’s tooth blank is helping the rover’s drill collect rock cores

Most Read