Wanted man may be living in the West Kootenay; police looking for tips

Police describe Ethier as six feet in height, 183 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes

Dominic Ethier is wanted by Squamish RCMP on several charges. Police suspect he may be living in Rossland, or broader Kootenay region. Photo: RCMP

Dominic Ethier is wanted by Squamish RCMP on several charges. Police suspect he may be living in Rossland, or broader Kootenay region. Photo: RCMP

The Trail RCMP is looking for tips about a man wanted by coastal Mounties who may be residing in the Trail area or elsewhere in the West Kootenay.

Dominic Ethier, 46, is wanted by the Squamish RCMP.

Police say he has connections to this region and is evading arrest.

Monday afternoon, Squamish RCMP put out the call for public assistance in locating Ethier, wanted on outstanding warrants related to criminal charges including: obstructing a police officer; assaulting a police officer; and failure to appear.

Police describe Ethier as six feet in height, 183 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information about Dominic Ethier, including where he may be, is urged to call local police or Crime Stoppers.

Read more: #RCMP Briefs

Read more: #Local News


newsroom@trailtimes.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

City of TrailKootenaysRCMP BriefsRossland

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Terrorism charges laid in Surrey bus stabbing
Next story
‘Heroic’ neighbour helps free child stuck in garage door in New Westminster

Just Posted

Dominic Ethier is wanted by Squamish RCMP on several charges. Police suspect he may be living in Rossland, or broader Kootenay region. Photo: RCMP
Wanted man may be living in the West Kootenay; police looking for tips

Castlegar Courthouse. File photo
Trial date set for Trail man charged with youth sex assault

RCMP are seen here making arrests May 17, 2022 near Argenta, B.C., north of Nelson. A group had been camped out protesting a logging company’s plans for the area. Photo: Louis Bockner
B.C. Supreme Court throws out logging company’s request for protester’s social media identities

The income tax filing deadline is approaching. Income tax is one of several taxes paid by Canadians. (Black Press file photo)
QUIZ: Are you ready to file your taxes?