A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

A Vancouver Police Department patch is seen on an officer’s uniform in the Downtown Eastside of Vancouver, on Saturday, January 9, 2021. The department is searching for witnesses in a March 31 assault on a visually-impaired man. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Visually-impaired 69-year-old punched in Vancouver crosswalk

Police seeking witnesses in unprovoked March 31 assault

A visually-impaired 69-year-old man was crossing a Vancouver crosswalk in a high-visibility jacket, using his cane when a stranger suddenly approached him and punched him in the stomach March 31.

The Vancouver Police Department says the attack happened at the intersection of Thurlow and Alberni streets around 11 a.m. The stranger fled the area immediately, but the department says it has since been able to identify a suspect.

“We don’t know if there was a motive for this attack, but it appears the victim had no prior interaction with the suspect before the assault,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a press release.

Now, the department is asking for witnesses of the assault to come forward so it can solidify evidence and recommend charges.

Anyone with information is asked to contact VPD at 604-717-4021.

READ ALSO: Vancouver police arrest suspect of random assault on young woman

READ ALSO: Asian woman punched while taking out trash in Vancouver: police

@janeskrypnek
jane.skrypnek@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

assaultDisabilityVancouverVancouver police

Previous story
DFO reconfirms Canada’s commitment to transitioning from open-net pen salmon farming
Next story
Summer’s looking brighter for Fernie: Wapiti Music Festival 2022 lineup announced

Just Posted

Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates Tammy Bradford manages the Creston Museum, which has received a provincial grant for a project entitled 40 Years 40 Voices. Photo: Kelsey Yates
Provincial funding helps five West Kootenay organizations tackle racism

Terran Ambrosone of Castlegar shows a copy of the long-lost letter she received from family friends. The letter gave her clues that helped her track down her relatives in Ukraine. Photo courtesy Terran Ambrosone
Ukrainian invasion impact comes home to West Kootenay woman through long-lost letter

Finance Minister Chrystia Freeland receives applause as she points to a pin she wears in support for Ukraine as she tables the federal budget in the House of Commons in Ottawa, Thursday, April 7, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Budget 2022: Booming economy feeds federal focus on growth with $31B in new spending

Nelson’s fire hall as it appeared in Roxanne, with the ambulance station redecorated as a false-fronted building. Interiors were actually shot in Vancouver. Photo: Al Peterson
When Hollywood came to Nelson in 1986